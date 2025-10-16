Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Allows one goal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka stopped 19 of 20 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
Vejmelka has won his last two starts and looks to be in a groove early in the season. He's allowed a total of five goals on 70 shots this season, with his lone mistake Wednesday being an unlucky bounce of a Rasmus Andersson shot. Vejmelka is likely to continue getting a majority of the starts for the Mammoth, who host the Sharks on Friday for their next game.
