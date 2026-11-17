Vejmelka stopped 21 of 24 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Vejmelka surrendered two power-play goals, including Brock Boeser's game-winner with 4:23 remaining in regulation, and one on even strength while failing to snap Utah's six-game losing skid. Despite his established starting role, the Mammoth's recent struggles have undermined his fantasy reliability, particularly in formats that place significant emphasis on wins. He's gone winless in his last six appearances, going 0-4-2 with a 3.16 GAA and an .862 save percentage over that stretch.