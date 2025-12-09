Vejmelka stopped 23 shots on 26 save attempts in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Despite tending a clean second period to give the Mammoth a chance to come back in Monday's contest, Vejmelka would allow the game-winning goal to Anze Kopitar less than four minutes into the third. After Monday's loss, Vejmelka now has a 12-8-2 record with a 2.66 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 23 outings this season. The 29-year-old netminder had won each of his last two contests prior to Monday's loss, which is an encouraging sign that he could bounce back soon. He's tied for fourth in wins among the league's goaltenders and is set to see a bulk of the opportunities for Utah moving forward. Vejmelka is a solid fantasy option in two-goalie formats. His next chance to guard the crease is Wednesday against the Panthers.