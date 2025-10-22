Vejmelka stopped 30 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Vejmelka won his fourth straight start and avenged his season-opening loss in Colorado with his victory. The 29-year-old netminder couldn't quite hold the lead late in the third period, but he ended up with the win anyway when Dylan Guenther scored 33 seconds into overtime. Vejmelka is now 4-1-0 with a 2.19 GAA and a .911 save percentage through five starts. His play between the pipes and the overall performance of the Mammoth looks improved compared to last year, so he should return good value in fantasy. The Mammoth begin a road trip in St. Louis on Thursday.