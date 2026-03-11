Vejmelka stopped 25 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Wild.

Vejmelka was coming off back-to-back wins in his last two starts, but his recent performances hadn't been the best -- he allowed four goals on 31 shots to the Blue Jackets on Saturday, March 7. The 29-year-old netminder has allowed at least four goals in three of his four appearances in March, posting a 3.72 and an .868 save percentage in that span, so his numbers seem to be trending in the wrong direction of late.