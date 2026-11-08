Vejmelka stopped 17 of 20 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Senators. Ottawa's fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Vejmelka kept Utah competitive through the first two periods but surrendered two third-period goals, including Nick Cousins' decisive deflection with 2:18 remaining. The netminder finished with an .850 save percentage as the Mammoth suffered their second consecutive defeat, but Vejmelka's struggles are deeper than that. He's dropped five of his last six starts, going 1-5-0 with a 4.39 GAA and an .833 save percentage over that stretch. That makes him hard to trust until he finds a way to turn things around.