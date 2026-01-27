Vejmelka stopped 27 of 29 shots in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Lightning.

Vejmelka saw the end of his eighth-game winning streak Monday, but he wasn't bad by any means -- he just didn't have enough support from the offense in a 2-0 loss. Despite the loss, Vejmelka has been playing well over the last few weeks and has posted a save percentage of at least .900 in eight of his last 11 contests, a stretch in which he's gone 9-2-0 with a 2.18 GAA and a .918 save percentage on 292 shots faced.