Vejmelka was the first goalie off during Friday's morning skate, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Kraken.

Vejmelka has been relatively effective recently, posting a 2.33 GAA and .920 save percentage over his last six appearances, but he has a lackluster 2-3-0 record during that time. He'll have a favorable matchup Friday, as the Kraken are scoring just 2.50 goals per game this year, which is tied for the worst mark in the NHL.