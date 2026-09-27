Vejmelka turned aside all 25 shots he faced in Saturday's 2-0 preseason win over Colorado.

It was an impressive finish to the exhibition schedule for Vejmelka, although he was facing an Avalanche lineup missing stars like Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar. The 30-year-old netminder is coming off a breakout 2025-26 in which he went 38-20-3 over 64 regular-season appearances with a 2.75 GAA and .896 save percentage. Utah did bring in goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa this offseason to back him up, but Vejmelka figures to see a big workload once again as the team's clear No. 1.