Vejmelka turned aside 26 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to New Jersey.

The Mammoth came out flat at both ends of the ice in the afternoon road contest, and Vejmelka didn't have much chance on any of the first three pucks that beat him -- although he might want another crack at Dougie Hamilton's sharp-angle strike late in the second period. It's only Vejmelka's second loss in his last seven starts, and on the season he's 17-11-2 with a 2.69 GAA and .895 save percentage.