Vejmelka allowed four goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kraken. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Vejmelka took consecutive losses for the first time this season. He's allowed nine goals on 39 shots in those games. It's a little early in the campaign for workload to be a concern, but Vejmelka has only rested in full for two of the Mammoth's 11 games. He is 5-3-0 with a 3.04 GAA and an .872 save percentage. Fantasy managers will hope he can get back to winning soon, but don't expect shining ratios from the veteran netminder. The Mammoth are slated to host the Lightning on Saturday in what would be a tough matchup should Vejmelka get the start.