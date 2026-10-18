Vejmelka allowed five goals on 17 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Vejmelka was chased in the second period, and Sebastian Cossa stopped three of four shots he faced in relief. Considering Vejmelka played well in a win in Edmonton on Thursday, this was a disappointing performance. The 30-year-old netminder is now 5-2-0 with a 2.89 GAA and an .879 save percentage across eight appearances this season. He's not facing a lot of shots, which will make it tough for Vejmelka to get his save percentage up, but he's still a solid source of wins. Next up is a home game versus the Penguins.