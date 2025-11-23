Vejmelka stopped 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Vejmelka was 0-1-2 with 10 goals allowed over his last three games before snapping the skid in this win. He allowed goals to Vladislav Gavrikov and Artemi Panarin, but Nick DeSimone had the game-winning tally for the Mammoth in the third period. Vejmelka is up to 9-5-2 with a 2.87 GAA and an .884 save percentage over 16 starts. He's been a reliable source of starts and wins as Utah's No. 1 goalie, but his ratios are still a little underwhelming for fantasy. The Mammoth have a tough matchup ahead when they host the Golden Knights on Monday.