Vejmelka stopped all 22 shots he faced in regulation and overtime in Thursday's 1-0 shootout loss to the Blues.

Vejmelka gets the rare shutout without a win, as he allowed three of eight shootout attempts to get behind him. The 30-year-old at least had a good performance, which he needed, as Sebastian Cossa had started to eat into his playing time. Vejmelka had allowed at least three goals in six straight outings prior to Thursday. He's now at a 6-6-1 record with a 3.02 GAA and an .876 save percentage across 14 appearances (13 starts). The Mammoth are set to host the Sharks on Saturday, but it's not yet clear if Vejmelka will get that start or if head coach Andre Tourigny will opt to start a goalie rotation.