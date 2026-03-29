Vejmelka allowed two goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Vejmelka got all the help he needed as the Mammoth put up three goals in the first period. The 29-year-old did his part to play a steady game between the pipes, though the Kings' top line did get to him twice. He's won three of his last five appearances, giving up nine goals on 111 shots in that span. Vejmelka is up to 33-19-3 on the season with a 2.69 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 57 appearances. He should continue to see the bulk of the playing time as the Mammoth battle for positioning in the Western Conference wild-card race. The Mammoth are off until Thursday's game in Seattle, which is a pivotal one in the playoff battle.