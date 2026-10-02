Vejmelka posted a 15-save shutout in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Vejmelka had no trouble in this contest, which the Mammoth took control of quickly. The 30-year-old had just two shutouts in all of the 2025-26 regular season, when he went 38-20-3 with a 2.75 GAA and an .896 save percentage. Utah's roster beefed up in the offseason, though that mainly was due to additions up front. In any case, Vejmelka has proven he can handle a strong workload, and he's got plenty of upside on a team poised to take a step up in 2026-27. The Mammoth have a back-to-back on the road this weekend, visiting the Blue Jackets on Saturday and the Rangers on Sunday, so expect Vejmelka and Sebastian Cossa to split those contests.