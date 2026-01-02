Vejmelka turned aside 20 shots in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Islanders.

After a scoreless first period in which Vejmelka kicked out all 11 shots he faced, the Mammoth took control over the final 40 minutes and made their netminder's job a lot easier. Vejmelka missed the prior two games due to an upper-body injury, but that's been about the only thing to derail him of late -- he's won five of his last six starts, allowing 15 goals on 151 shots (.901 save percentage) over that stretch.