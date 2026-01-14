Vejmelka stopped 19 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Calle Jarnkrok scored at 3:30 of the third period to spoil Vejmelka's shutout bid, but that was the only blemish on his performance. Vejmelka has won four outings in a row and six of his last seven. He's up to 21-11-2 with a 2.58 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 35 appearances this season. He's on a roll, and he'd get a look at a struggling Stars team should he get the nod Thursday at home.