Vejmelka was the first goalie off during Friday's morning skate, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Blues.

Vejmelka has been productive over the past month, going 7-2-0 with a 2.45 GAA and .908 save percentage. He's made a pair of road starts against the Blues this season, and he went 1-1-0 with a 2.53 GAA and .872 save percentage across those outings.