Vejmelka will occupy the road crease against the Lightning on Monday.

Vejmelka is currently in peak form -- he's won eight games in a row while posting a 1.99 GAA and a .924 save percentage during that time. It'll be a tough matchup for the 29-year-old against one of the NHL's best teams, as Vejmelka has already been defeated by the Lightning this season, allowing three goals on 25 shots in a 4-2 home loss Nov. 2. Tampa Bay also ranks second in the league with 3.48 goals per game in 2025-26.