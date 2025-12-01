Vejmelka was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Max Miller of NHL.com reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against San Jose.

Vejmelka was relatively solid in November despite a 4-5-2 record, as he posted a 2.73 GAA and .883 save percentage. The Sharks are scoring just 2.81 goals per game this season, which is the eighth-worst mark in the league. Vejmelka drew a home start against San Jose on Oct. 17, turning aside 18 of 21 shots (.857 save percentage) en route to the victory.