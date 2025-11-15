Vejmelka stopped 18 of 21 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Vejmelka couldn't make a 2-1 lead after one period stand. Jonathan Drouin got credit for the equalizer in the third period and Matthew Schaefer's one-timer from the top of the right faceoff circle in overtime sent Vejmelka to his fourth defeat in his last six outings. He has not faced more than 25 shots in any of those games, which has led to a shaky save percentage despite the Mammoth's effective defense. The 29-year-old netminder slipped to 8-4-1 on the year with a 2.84 GAA and an .883 save percentage over 13 starts. Vejmelka will likely be called on for a challenging road start in Anaheim on Monday, which is the first half of a back-to-back set.