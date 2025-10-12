Vejmelka stopped 20 of 22 shots he faced in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Vejmelka bounced back from the season-opening loss to the Avalanche on Thursday and earned his first win of the campaign. Given the opponent he faced in the first game of the campaign, it's safe to say Vejmelka is having a solid start to the season after posting a save percentage of at least .905 in both outings while stopping 45 of 49 shots faced so far. His next chance to play will come Monday against the Blackhawks, again on the road.