Vejmelka turned aside 29 of 30 shots on net in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Vejmelka kept Utah's net clean across the first 55 minutes of Wednesday's contest before he allowed Detroit's lone power-play goal of the game. With the win, he's up to a 27-14-2 record, a 2.58 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 44 starts this season. Not only did Wednesday's victory place him back atop the win leaderboard for goalies, but it also marked his career-best 27th win, one higher than the 26 games he won across 58 games a season ago. The 29-year-old netminder has tended more games than any other goalie since Jan. 1, where he's led the Mammoth to an 11-4-0 record when he plays. While he won't get a vacation to refuel during the 2026 Winter Olympics, he'll likely be able to rotate in and out of Czechia's lineup with Lukas Dostal and Dan Vladar, which should offer Vejmelka a few games of rest while in Milan. He should remain fresh upon returning to Utah's lineup after the Olympics, giving him a strong chance to pick up where he left off in fantasy.