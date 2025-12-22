Vejmelka stopped 23 of 26 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Vejmelka bounced back from the 2-1 defeat against the Devils on Friday, though that was a game in which he still posted a .909 save percentage. The lack of offensive support has been an issue for Vejmelka at times, but the 29-year-old has posted a save percentage of .900 or higher in four of his last five games, going 4-1-0 with a 2.62 GAA over that span.