Vejmelka stopped 12 of 16 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

Vejmelka has won back-to-back starts for the second time this month, and he's won four of his last six outings. The record doesn't tell the whole story, though. The 29-year-old netminder has allowed at least three goals in four straight starts, a span in which he's posted a 3.54 GAA and a subpar .877 save percentage. Vejmelka might remain a valuable source for wins, but his peripheral stats haven't been favorable for fantasy managers who continue to trust him -- even if he's firmly entrenched as the Mammoth's No. 1 goaltender.