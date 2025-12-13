Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Earns win over Kraken
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka stopped 32 of 35 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.
This was a close game most of the time, leaving Vejmelka little margin for error. He allowed two goals to Mason Marchment and one to Ben Meyers after the Mammoth had put away two empty-netters. This ended a two-game skid for Vejmelka, though he has allowed 10 goals on 97 shots over his last three outings. Overall, he's at a 13-9-2 record with a 2.73 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 25 outings. The Mammoth begin a three-game road trip in Pittsburgh on Sunday, and that trip ends with a back-to-back in Boston on Tuesday and Detroit on Wednesday. Expect Vejmelka to start two of Utah's next three games.
More News
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Between pipes against Seattle•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Loses to Panthers•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: In goal Wednesday•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Allows three goals in loss•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: First goalie off Monday•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Stays sharp in win•