Vejmelka stopped 32 of 35 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

This was a close game most of the time, leaving Vejmelka little margin for error. He allowed two goals to Mason Marchment and one to Ben Meyers after the Mammoth had put away two empty-netters. This ended a two-game skid for Vejmelka, though he has allowed 10 goals on 97 shots over his last three outings. Overall, he's at a 13-9-2 record with a 2.73 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 25 outings. The Mammoth begin a three-game road trip in Pittsburgh on Sunday, and that trip ends with a back-to-back in Boston on Tuesday and Detroit on Wednesday. Expect Vejmelka to start two of Utah's next three games.