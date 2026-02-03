Vejmelka stopped 21 of 23 shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Vejmelka was beaten in the first and second periods, but by the time the Canucks scored their second goal, Utah's lead was already big, so his win was never at risk. Perhaps more importantly, Vejmelka snapped a three-game losing skid, and the 29-year-old got back to winning ways after he secured eight wins in a row between Jan. 5 and Jan. 24. The 29-year-old netminder has gone 10-4-0 with a 2.43 GAA and a .911 save percentage since the beginning of January.