Vejmelka stopped the only shot he faced in relief of Vitek Vanecek in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Vejmelka logged 7:17 on the ice, and he was pulled for an extra skater, allowing Alex Ovechkin to net an empty-netter to complete his hat trick. The 29-year-old Vejmelka was pulled from his last start, but it doesn't look like a goalie crisis is brewing for the Mammoth. On the year, Vejmelka is 32-19-3 with a 2.71 GAA and an .897 save percentage, and he'll likely get the nod in a critical matchup in Los Angeles on Saturday.