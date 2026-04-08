Vejmelka stopped 21 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

Vejmelka extended his winning streak to four games, but he's now allowed 13 goals in that span. The 29-year-old struggled early, allowing three first-period goals, but the Mammoth were able to pick him up and battle back. Vejmelka is 36-19-3 with a 2.74 GAA and an .896 save percentage over a league-high 60 appearances. He'll likely stay busy as the Mammoth look to wrap up a wild-card spot, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him start Thursday versus the Predators, another playoff hopeful.