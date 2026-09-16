Vejmelka said Wednesday that he's excited about the Mammoth's core for the 2026-27 season and feels "great energy" heading into camp.

Vejmelka made a career-high 64 regular-season appearances last year, going 38-20-3 with a 2.75 GAA and .896 save percentage. While his ratios regressed slightly from the 2024-25 campaign, Vejmelka's 38 wins represented a career-best mark. He should have plenty of opportunities to succeed once again in 2026-27 as the clear No. 1 netminder for a Utah team with ambitious expectations.