Vejmelka was the first goalie off the ice Monday, Robert Tiffin of D Magazine reports, indicating he'll guard the road cage against Dallas.

Vejmelka has given up three or more goals in each of his last four outings, earning himself a 1-2-1 record along the way. Despite the slump, Vejmelka continues to see the bulk of the workload ahead of Vitek Vanecek and currently leads the league with 52 starts.