Vejmelka was the first goalie to leave the ice ahead of Friday's Game 6 clash with Vegas, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, indicating he'll patrol the crease.

Vejmelka is coming off back-to-back losses in which he gave up a combined 10 goals on 72 shots (.861 save percentage). If the Mammoth are going to force a Game 7 on Sunday, the 29-year-old backstop will need to get back to the player he was in the opening three games when he recorded a 2.36 GAA.