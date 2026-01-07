Vejmelka was the first goalie to leave the ice Wednesday, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports, indicating he'll tend the twine at home versus the Senators.

Vejmelka has continued to put up solid numbers since the start of December, going 8-4-0 with a .905 save percentage in 13 outings. With 18 wins in his 32 appearances this year, the Czech netminder is on pace to top the 26 victories he put up last year.