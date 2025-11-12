Vejmelka was the first goalie off the ice Wednesday, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus the Sabres.

Vejmelka has lost three of his last four outings while posting a 3.78 GAA -- though his lone victory over the stretch was against Buffalo. The 29-year-old netminder saw the bulk of the workload to open the year, featuring in 10 of the opening 13 contests. He has been splitting the workload of late with Vitek Vanecek and will play for just the second time in the Mammoth's last four games.