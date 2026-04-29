Vejmelka is expected to start on the road against Vegas in Game 5 on Wednesday, per Brogan Houston of the Deseret News.

Vejmelka will attempt to rebound after allowing five goals on 36 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Monday. He's 2-2 with a 2.80 GAA and an .899 save percentage in four playoff outings this year. Although Vegas has some elite forwards, the Golden Knights didn't dominate offensively during the regular season -- they finished 14th in goals per game with an average of 3.22.