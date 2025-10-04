Vejmelka is set to guard the home crease for Saturday's preseason game against San Jose, per Catherine Bogart of Utah's official site.

Vejmelka had a 26-22-8 record, 2.58 GAA and .904 save percentage across 58 outings with Utah last year. He's expected to start the upcoming campaign as Utah's No. 1 goalie and will probably be between the pipes for Utah's regular-season opener at Colorado on Thursday.