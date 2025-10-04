default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Vejmelka is set to guard the home crease for Saturday's preseason game against San Jose, per Catherine Bogart of Utah's official site.

Vejmelka had a 26-22-8 record, 2.58 GAA and .904 save percentage across 58 outings with Utah last year. He's expected to start the upcoming campaign as Utah's No. 1 goalie and will probably be between the pipes for Utah's regular-season opener at Colorado on Thursday.

More News