Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Expected to start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka is set to guard the home crease for Saturday's preseason game against San Jose, per Catherine Bogart of Utah's official site.
Vejmelka had a 26-22-8 record, 2.58 GAA and .904 save percentage across 58 outings with Utah last year. He's expected to start the upcoming campaign as Utah's No. 1 goalie and will probably be between the pipes for Utah's regular-season opener at Colorado on Thursday.
