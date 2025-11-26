Vejmelka is slated to start at home against Montreal on Wednesday, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Vejmelka has won his past two starts while saving 53 of 56 shots (.946 save percentage). He's 10-5-2 with a 2.76 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 17 outings this season. Montreal lost five straight games (0-4-1) from Nov. 11-20, but the Canadiens might have turned a corner with their 5-2 victory over Toronto on Saturday.