Vejmelka stopped 29 of 30 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Vejmelka extended his winning streak to five games with an excellent performance, and this was his best individual outing since his shutout against the Golden Knights on March 19. The Mammoth clinched a playoff spot after this win, and Vejmelka has played a significant role in the team's recent rise. He owns a 2.80 GAA and an .898 save percentage during his ongoing five-game winning run.