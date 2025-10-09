Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Facing Avalanche
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, and will get the Opening Night assignment in Colorado on Thursday.
Vejmelka took a huge step forward last season, posting a 26-22-8 mark with a 2.58 GAA and a .904 save percentage, far superior to 2023-24 when he went 13-19-2 with a 3.35 GAA and an .895 save percentage. The Avalanche won their first game of the season Tuesday, finding the back of the net on four occasions in a road win over Los Angeles.