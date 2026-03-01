Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Facing Blackhawks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka will patrol the home crease against Chicago on Sunday.
Vejmelka is coming off a 21-save performance in Friday's 5-2 win over Minnesota. He has a 28-15-2 record this campaign with a 2.60 GAA, a .901 save percentage and one shutout through 46 appearances. Chicago sits 26th in the league with 2.61 goals per game this season.
More News
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Picks up win over Wild•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Slated to start Friday•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Gives up four goals in loss•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Set to face Colorado•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Earns league-best 27th win•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Leaves ice first Wednesday•