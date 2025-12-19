Vejmelka was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports, and is slated to patrol the home crease versus New Jersey on Friday.

Vejmelka is 15-9-2 with a 2.72 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 27 games this season. He has won his last three games in a row, allowing eight goals on 81 shots in road wins over Pittsburgh, Boston and Detroit. The Devils are 24th in NHL scoring, generating 2.82 goals per game.