Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Facing Winnipeg
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka will defend the home crease against the Jets on Sunday, Catherine Bogart of the Mammoth's official site reports.
Vejmelka is 5-3-0 with a .910 save percentage and a 2.58 GAA through nine appearances in December. He will face a Winnipeg squad that sits 20th in the league with 2.91 goals per game this year. The Jets have struggled heavily lately -- they've lost three consecutive games and six of their last seven.
