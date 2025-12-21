Vejmelka will defend the home crease against the Jets on Sunday, Catherine Bogart of the Mammoth's official site reports.

Vejmelka is 5-3-0 with a .910 save percentage and a 2.58 GAA through nine appearances in December. He will face a Winnipeg squad that sits 20th in the league with 2.91 goals per game this year. The Jets have struggled heavily lately -- they've lost three consecutive games and six of their last seven.