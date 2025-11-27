Vejmelka allowed four goals on 17 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Vejmelka faced a season-low in shots, but he ended up giving up at least four goals for the second time in four starts and the fifth time overall this year. The Canadiens' top line and power play did the bulk of the damage, and second-liner Ivan Demidov delivered the decisive goal in the third period. Vejmelka dropped to 10-6-2 with a 2.84 GAA and an .886 save percentage over 18 starts. The Mammoth begin a road trip Friday in Dallas, and that's the first half of a back-to-back that also sees them visit St. Louis on Saturday. Look for Vejmelka and Vitek Vanecek to split those starts.