Vejmelka stopped 28 of 32 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Lightning.

Vejmelka's game wasn't great on paper, but he was able to make a few good saves to help get the game to overtime. He had lost his previous two starts, and he's given up at least four goals in four of his last five outings. On the year, Vejmelka sports a 6-3-0 record with a 3.13 GAA and an .874 save percentage across 10 appearances (nine starts). The Mammoth's next game is another tough one at home versus the Wild on Tuesday.