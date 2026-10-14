Vejmelka stopped 22 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

It was far from his best performance of the season, but the Mammoth gave Vejmelka enough of a cushion to work with. The 30-year-old netminder has gone 4-1-0 on the year, adding a 2.46 GAA and an .895 save percentage across six games (five starts). He's a better target for wins than ratios in fantasy. Vejmelka and the Mammoth will have their hands full for the rest of the week as they tangle with the Oilers in a home-and-home set that begins in Edmonton on Thursday.