Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: First goalie off Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka was the first goalie off during Friday's morning skate, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Sharks.
Vejmelka has had a solid start to the season, going 2-1-0 with a 1.67 GAA and .929 save percentage while starting in three of Utah's first four games of the season. He'll attempt to pick up a third consecutive victory in Friday's matchup against the Sharks, who have yet to enter the win column this year.
