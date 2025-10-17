Vejmelka was the first goalie off during Friday's morning skate, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Sharks.

Vejmelka has had a solid start to the season, going 2-1-0 with a 1.67 GAA and .929 save percentage while starting in three of Utah's first four games of the season. He'll attempt to pick up a third consecutive victory in Friday's matchup against the Sharks, who have yet to enter the win column this year.