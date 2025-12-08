Vejmelka was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Kings.

Vejmelka has been solid over his last two starts, going 2-0-0 with a 0.50 GAA and .983 save percentage. He'll have a favorable matchup against the Kings, who are scoring just 2.68 goals per game this year, which is the sixth-worst mark in the NHL.