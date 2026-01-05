Vejmelka was the first goalie off the ice during Monday's morning skate, Jonny Lazarus of NESN reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against the Rangers.

Vejmelka has alternated wins and losses over his last five starts, going 3-2-0 with a 2.42 GAA and .906 save percentage during that time. He made a home start against the Rangers on Nov. 22 and turned aside 20 of 22 shots (.909 save percentage) in a 3-2 victory.