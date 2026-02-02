Vejmelka was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Canucks.

Vejmelka put together an eight-game winning streak earlier in January but has gone 0-3-0 with a 3.36 GAA and .894 save percentage since then. He'll attempt to get back on track against the Canucks, who are scoring 2.56 goals per game this year, which is the third-worst mark in the league.